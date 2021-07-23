Fires deprive Mandali residents of electricity

Shafaq News/ fires that erupted in Mandali district, east of Diyala, caused a power outage in the district.

Local officials confirmed to Shafaq News Agency that the district two fires broke out in Mandali station, circuit breakers and electrical feeders, which caused a complete power outage.

They explained that the first accident affected the Mandali station, noting that Diyala electricity detachments were able to repair the station on the first day of Eid, while the breakers and feeders in the Mandali market were exposed to fires and the electric power supply had been affected again.

However, they stressed that the technical maintenance detachments continue to repair the damage, and demanded enhancing the distribution network and supply it with transformers.

The people of Mandali and al-Qazaniyah, east of Diyala, complain about the outdated electricity networks, the lack of equipment, and power outages.

Mandali district is located 93 km east of Baquba and inhabited by more than 30,000 people. It is one of the disputed areas covered by Article 140 of the Iraqi constitution.