Shafaq News / Fires broke out in the Jam Mashkou camp of displaced Yazidis in Zakho district, in Dohuk governorate.

Karwan Zaki, the Department of Immigration and Displacement information officer in Duhok, told Shafaq News agency that seven tents were completely burned down.

He added that the civil defense teams managed to extinguish the fire, noting that the immigration department will compensate the affected families by distributing new tents as well as household supplies.