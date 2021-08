Shafaq News/ A fire broke out in a camp of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) in Duhok, earlier today, Wednesday.

The media official of Duhok's Civil Defense Directorate, Bewar Abdul Aziz, told Shafaq News Agency, "before noon, a fire broke out at Mashko's IDP camp in the north of Zakho district."

"The flames caught two tents and turned them to ashes," he added, "no human casualties were reported; only material damage."