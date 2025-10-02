Feyli Kurds’ struggle tops Baghdad ‘revolution’ call

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Thursday, Baghdad hosted a government workshop that placed the plight of the Feyli Kurds at the center, with calls for a “real revolution” to end decades of accumulated injustices under Saddam Hussein’s former regime.

During the event, Tareq al-Mandalawi, the prime minister’s adviser for Feyli Kurdish affairs, warned that the effects of persecution still persist and pressed for urgent measures to implement justice. He argued that earlier government steps remain incomplete without legislative support and close oversight.

From the Ministry of Planning, Deputy Minister Hana Ismail al-Asadi framed the issue as both a national and moral duty. In her view, restoring the rights of the community would reinforce social peace and help shape a collective identity rooted in diversity and mutual respect.

Underlining that remembering past crimes is meant to prevent their recurrence, parliamentary adviser Fuad Ali Akbar pointed to a state commitment to secure equal citizenship and dignified living for the Feyli Kurds as part of broader reconciliation efforts.