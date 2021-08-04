Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Federal forces deployed in Duhok at the borders with Turkey, official says

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-08-04T14:02:37+0000
Federal forces deployed in Duhok at the borders with Turkey, official says

Shafaq News/ A force from the Iraqi Border Guards stationed on Wednesday in a strategic territory in the north of Duhok, at the borders of the Kurdistan Region with Turkey.

A spokesperson for the Iraqi Border Guards Ayad Berwari, told Shafaq News Agency, "forces from the Border Guards stationed since today morning in strategic Mulla Jabra territory that overlooks Hiror and Kista in Kani Masi sub-district of the Amadiyah district.

It is noteworthy that Turkish Aircraft continue to bomb the villages of Hiror and Chalki, targeting the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) groups sheltering there, while the Iraqi Border Guards forces attempt to recapture strategic locations in Kani Masi to restore security and stability to the war-stricken territory.

related

Duhok: UNHCR visits the displaced camps

Date: 2020-08-24 14:34:27
Duhok: UNHCR visits the displaced camps

Turkey strikes Kurdistan’ Duhok

Date: 2020-12-05 15:56:01
Turkey strikes Kurdistan’ Duhok

Turkish aircraft target Ikmalah village in Duhok

Date: 2021-02-28 17:26:36
Turkish aircraft target Ikmalah village in Duhok

Clashes erupt between the Turkish army and PKK elements north of Duhok

Date: 2021-06-06 21:22:24
Clashes erupt between the Turkish army and PKK elements north of Duhok

Turkish army attacks a village in Duhok with heavy Machine gun

Date: 2020-09-18 12:04:48
Turkish army attacks a village in Duhok with heavy Machine gun

Duhok: Displacement camps will not be closed unless it is safe for the displaced to repatriate

Date: 2021-01-12 11:14:35
Duhok: Displacement camps will not be closed unless it is safe for the displaced to repatriate

Health authorities vaccinate senior citizens residing in a nursing facility in Duhok

Date: 2021-04-07 12:46:50
Health authorities vaccinate senior citizens residing in a nursing facility in Duhok

Turkish aircraft target areas in Duhok

Date: 2021-06-23 14:39:34
Turkish aircraft target areas in Duhok