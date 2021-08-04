Federal forces deployed in Duhok at the borders with Turkey, official says

Shafaq News/ A force from the Iraqi Border Guards stationed on Wednesday in a strategic territory in the north of Duhok, at the borders of the Kurdistan Region with Turkey.

A spokesperson for the Iraqi Border Guards Ayad Berwari, told Shafaq News Agency, "forces from the Border Guards stationed since today morning in strategic Mulla Jabra territory that overlooks Hiror and Kista in Kani Masi sub-district of the Amadiyah district.

It is noteworthy that Turkish Aircraft continue to bomb the villages of Hiror and Chalki, targeting the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) groups sheltering there, while the Iraqi Border Guards forces attempt to recapture strategic locations in Kani Masi to restore security and stability to the war-stricken territory.