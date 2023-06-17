Fayli Kurdish Poet Honoured at the European Iranian Diaspora Poetry Festival

Shafaq News/ Mustafa Baki, known in literary circles as "Rodos Fayli", has been celebrated as one of the luminaries in Kurdish poetry at the Iranian Diaspora Poetry and Story Festival in Europe.

This year, the Fayli Kurdish poet received an award, celebrating his contributions to the enrichment of the Kurdish literary.

The festival, which annually draws participants across various linguistic backgrounds, embraced a melange of Persian, Kurdish, Turkish, and Lurish language sections this year.

Fayli's powerful triad of poems, all hailing from the historic city of Ilam, were bestowed the honour of selection. Their evocative exploration of the grim theme of mass genocide inflicted upon the Fayli Kurds won the poet special acclaim and recognition.

Born in 1972, the poet hails from Kurdzrosh, a Kurdish village nestled on the fringes of Mehran city in the Iranian Ilam province. Over the past thirty years, he has invested his creativity in a medley of disciplines, including journalism, writing, and cultural and political activism.

His work predominantly champions his Fayli Kurdish culture, especially through the medium of the Fayli Kurdish dialect.

Fayli's dedication to his craft led him to an influential role at Shafaq Foundation, a cultural and media organization committed to the Fayli Kurdish heritage and culture. He also held a prominent editorial position for "Gul Soo", a monthly publication that prints in the Fayli Kurdish dialect.

Fayli holds a prestigious position in the central committee of the Kurdish Community in Tehran, the capital city of Iran.

The Kurdish poet's words during the event resonated deeply with the audience as he recited the following verses:

-1-

Not an ode,

Neither a romance,

No quatrains,

Nor contemporary poetry;

My homeland,

Is fragmented into four parts.

-2-

Love did not arrive,

Nor did the lovers,

Upon reading the horoscope,

The Anfal emerged.

-3-

I am a Kurd,

And you are a Kurd,

We are all Kurds,

You are Kurds,

They are Kurds,

Regardless of their desire,

Or lack thereof.