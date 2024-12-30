Faili Magazine marks 21st anniversary with special edition

Shafaq News/ The Shafaq Foundation for Culture and Media for Faili Kurds has published the 252nd issue of Faili Magazine for December 2024, commemorating the magazine's 21st anniversary.

This milestone edition features a range of special topics and reports, showcasing the magazine's development over more than two decades.

A special supplement highlights milestones in its history, key events that shaped its journey, and testimonials from readers and contributors who have supported the publication throughout the years.

The magazine is published in Arabic.