Explosion targets Kurdish-Iranian politician in Erbil

Shafaq News / An explosive device planted on the vehicle of Kurdish-Iranian politician, Akbar Almaz, blew up today, Monday, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the explosion took place near Sitaqan area, Erbil, where there is an office for the Iranian struggle movement.

For its part, the Kurdistan Region's counter-terrorism department said that the person who was targeted in the explosion is a member of the movement, noting that investigations are ongoing to uncover the circumstances of the incident.