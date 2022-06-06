Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Explosion targets Kurdish-Iranian politician in Erbil

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-06-06T14:27:33+0000
Explosion targets Kurdish-Iranian politician in Erbil

Shafaq News / An explosive device planted on the vehicle of Kurdish-Iranian politician, Akbar Almaz, blew up today, Monday, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the explosion took place near Sitaqan area, Erbil, where there is an office for the Iranian struggle movement.

For its part, the Kurdistan Region's counter-terrorism department said that the person who was targeted in the explosion is a member of the movement, noting that investigations are ongoing to uncover the circumstances of the incident.

related

Erbil municipality: +600,000 tons of garbage were processed and collected in the city

Date: 2022-01-05 15:05:27
Erbil municipality: +600,000 tons of garbage were processed and collected in the city

Ankara to revive about 3000 Turkish companies in the region

Date: 2021-05-20 13:08:12
Ankara to revive about 3000 Turkish companies in the region

Pope Francis lands in Erbil Airport

Date: 2021-03-07 05:44:29
Pope Francis lands in Erbil Airport

Borrell arrives in Erbil today

Date: 2021-09-07 08:11:55
Borrell arrives in Erbil today

A rocket attack on Erbil International Airport

Date: 2021-02-15 19:33:26
A rocket attack on Erbil International Airport

Erbil police: cars ‘trade is in exhibitions not streets

Date: 2020-08-24 13:49:03
Erbil police: cars ‘trade is in exhibitions not streets

Shafaq News agency's lens tours the Bangladesh market in Erbil

Date: 2021-09-03 10:49:23
Shafaq News agency's lens tours the Bangladesh market in Erbil

Iran's attack on Erbil: The destroyed house owner calls the Iranian Ambassador to visit him

Date: 2022-03-15 10:08:21
Iran's attack on Erbil: The destroyed house owner calls the Iranian Ambassador to visit him