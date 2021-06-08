Everyone has the right to move in the Region including the refugees, KRG official says

Shafaq News/ The coordinator of international recommendations in the Kurdistan Regional Government, Dindar Zebari, announced on Tuesday that hundreds of people displaced from the border areas due to the clashes between the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the Turkish Army, which has recently escalated.

Zebari said in a press conference held today in Erbil there are “attempts to destabilize the Region,” stressing that “85 villages have been evacuated in Shiladze since 1995.”

He added that the PKK militants imposed movement restrictions in 169 villages, pointing out that the recent clashes led to the displacement of 1,500 citizens of 22 villages.

On accusing Kurdistan of restricting the displaced movements, Zebari said, everyone has the right to move in the Region, including Syrian refugees.

He stressed that the Kurdistan Region supports the voluntary return of the displaced and refugees, noting that there are approximately one million displaced persons in the Region, and 35 camps.