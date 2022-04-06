Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Erbil to dispatch a delegation to discuss oil-related issues

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-04-06T16:18:30+0000
Erbil to dispatch a delegation to discuss oil-related issues

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) will dispatch a delegation to the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, to discuss the coordination prospects with the federal government in the oil file.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani headed an ordinary session of the cabinet earlier today, Wednesday, a readout issued earlier today. The Deputy Prime Minister, Qubad Talabani, also attended the meeting.

The delegation will discuss "bolstering the coordination and cooperation with the federal government in the oil and energy fields in accordance with the constitution."

The cabinet stressed that the Kurdistan Region has "a constitutional power" in this aspect.

The cabinet instructed the Ministries of Finance and Economy to commence the process of enacting a bill for the 2022 budget.

related

Erbil prepares for a new round of negotiations with Baghdad

Date: 2020-12-25 14:37:52
Erbil prepares for a new round of negotiations with Baghdad

Baghdad pays more than one billion dinars to Erbil

Date: 2020-09-17 08:55:13
Baghdad pays more than one billion dinars to Erbil

Barzani identifies 4 main points of dialogues between Erbil and Baghdad: We export Kirkuk’s oil together

Date: 2019-10-02 10:50:49
Barzani identifies 4 main points of dialogues between Erbil and Baghdad: We export Kirkuk’s oil together

Baghdad deposits 200 billion dinars in Erbil's Bank account

Date: 2021-07-11 13:17:42
Baghdad deposits 200 billion dinars in Erbil's Bank account

American Congressional delegation arrives Erbil from Baghdad and meets with leaders of Kurdistan

Date: 2019-11-04 13:43:23
American Congressional delegation arrives Erbil from Baghdad and meets with leaders of Kurdistan

PUK calls on KRG to start handing over the agreed-upon share of oil to Baghdad

Date: 2021-01-18 14:14:52
PUK calls on KRG to start handing over the agreed-upon share of oil to Baghdad

Trump’s envoy to visit Erbil and Baghdad

Date: 2019-12-07 10:11:47
Trump’s envoy to visit Erbil and Baghdad

Baghdad and Erbil discuss railway connection prospects

Date: 2022-03-03 15:40:01
Baghdad and Erbil discuss railway connection prospects