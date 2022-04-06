Erbil to dispatch a delegation to discuss oil-related issues

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) will dispatch a delegation to the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, to discuss the coordination prospects with the federal government in the oil file.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani headed an ordinary session of the cabinet earlier today, Wednesday, a readout issued earlier today. The Deputy Prime Minister, Qubad Talabani, also attended the meeting.

The delegation will discuss "bolstering the coordination and cooperation with the federal government in the oil and energy fields in accordance with the constitution."

The cabinet stressed that the Kurdistan Region has "a constitutional power" in this aspect.

The cabinet instructed the Ministries of Finance and Economy to commence the process of enacting a bill for the 2022 budget.