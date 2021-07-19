Erbil’s Health Department: a "major catastrophe" is coming

Shafaq News/ Erbil’s Health Department warned on Monday that if the citizens will not adhere to the measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a "major catastrophe" is coming.

"Coronavirus infections are still rising," Erbil health spokesman Bezar Mousa said in a press conference held today, warning "if citizens do not adhere to preventive measures, a major catastrophe will occur."

He added, "Currently, there is a significant increase in the number of infected people who need to admit hospitals.”

Mousa called on all citizens to make the Covid-19 test and quarantine themselves if any symptoms appear.

He pointed out that "more than 60 thousand people received the vaccine in Erbil," adding, "if we do not reach 90%, we will not be able to say that the situation is under control."

Earlier today, Deputy Director of Al-Sulaymaniyah Health, Abdullah Sinkawi, issued a warning saying the governorate is witnessing an "unprecedented" rise in Coronavirus infections.

He called on citizens to receive the vaccines, noting that "the holidays are coming, and the instructions issued by the Ministry of Health of the Kurdistan Region must be adhered to, on holidays.”

Yesterday, Sunday, the Ministry of Health in Kurdistan had warned of an increase in deaths and infections in the different cities.

Aso Hawizi, the spokesperson for the Ministry, said in a statement, "Unfortunately, the rate of infections has increased recently … we expect thousands of infections in the coming days and an increase in deaths, especially as we are approaching the Eid al-Adha."

So far, about 200 thousand infections are recorded in Kurdistan.