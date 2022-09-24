Erbil oil revenues reached over $3bn in the second quarter of 2022

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Regional Government's oil revenues reached over one billion U.S. dollars during the first three months of 2022.

The Regional Government has commissioned Deloitte to produce an audited report detailing oil exports, production costs, and revenues for the current year's second quarter.

The report, which analyzes the oil and gas industry quarterly, said that the Region had exported 37,618,577 oil barrels from April 1 to June 30, at an average price of $100.38 per barrel.

Over three billion dollars of oil sales were made during the period mentioned.

The report noted that crude oil delivered to the local refineries was 475,273 barrels, indicating that the gross value of crude oil sold by the KRG in the quarter was $3,789,290,279.

