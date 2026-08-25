Shafaq News- Erbil

Authorities in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, will increase its daily supply of subsidized gasoline by about 82% to 1.44 million liters to ease a fuel shortage that has affected the region since mid-July.

In a press conference, Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw explained that the province’s allocation would rise from 22 tankers to 40 per day, each carrying 36,000 liters. Subsidized regular gasoline will remain priced at 750 Iraqi dinars, about $0.57, per liter, with each vehicle receiving 40 liters per week.

Erbil plans to introduce a broader electronic distribution system once the current shortage eases to ensure more regular access to gasoline, he added.

The shortage has left many filling stations in Erbil and Duhok without gasoline and produced long vehicle queues. Commercial prices have also climbed sharply, with regular gasoline reaching 1,575 dinars per liter in Erbil on August 7, improved gasoline 1,950 dinars, and super gasoline 2,150 dinars.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has authorized fuel imports, maintained subsidized regular gasoline at 750 dinars per liter, and capped commercial regular gasoline at 850 dinars in an effort to stabilize supply.

In July, Acting Natural Resources Minister Kamal Mohammed Salih said the Kurdistan Region needs about 126,700 to 140,000 barrels of fuel per day but receives only 50,000 barrels, prompting the KRG to seek a larger allocation from Baghdad.

Read more: Fuel costs in Iraqi Kurdistan defy ceiling prices