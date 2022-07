Shafaq News / The Governor of Erbil, Omed Khushnaw, announced allocating more than 90 billion Iraqi Dinars to implement and complete 162 projects in 2022.

The governor said in a press conference on Thursday that 91,277,000,000 Dinars were allocated to implement 128 new projects and complete 34 others.

The projects will be distributed over the governorate's eight sub-districts.