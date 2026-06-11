Erbil, Baghdad near deal on oil and revenue issues

Shafaq New- Erbil

Three key disputes between Iraq and the Kurdistan Region —oil exports, financial auditing, and non-oil revenues— are close to resolution, a senior Kurdish official said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, Amanj Raheem, Secretary of the Kurdish Council of Ministers, said a delegation from Erbil will travel to Baghdad next week for talks aimed at finalizing agreements on the outstanding issues. He added that the Regional Government also aims to permanently resolve the salary crisis and remove it from “media disputes.”

Read more: Into 2026, Baghdad and Erbil face the same disputes—with higher stakes