Erbil 7% more expensive in cost of living than Baghdad, report says

Shafqq News / Expatistan, a global website dedicated to ranking countries based on cost of living, has revealed that Erbil is 7% more expensive in cost of living compared to Baghdad.

The website conducts comparisons between the cost of living in different countries, taking into account prices for food, housing, clothing, transportation, personal care products, and entertainment. Recently, Expatistan released its latest ranking for the year 2023.

According to the website's findings, residents of Erbil spend over 3% more on food than those in Baghdad. Additionally, housing costs in Erbil are 20% higher than in Baghdad. On the other hand, residents of Erbil spend less on clothing, with a difference of less than 8% compared to those in Baghdad. Transportation costs in Erbil are also lower, with a difference of less than 11% compared to Baghdad.

Interestingly, Erbil residents allocate 27% more for personal care products than those in Baghdad. Lastly, the website notes that residents of Erbil spend 19% more on entertainment compared to their counterparts in Baghdad.