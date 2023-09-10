Employees in al-Sulaymaniyah and Halabja strike amid salary delays

Shafaq News / Employees in al-Sulaymaniyah and Halabja began a work strike on Sunday morning due to a two-month delay in the disbursement of their salaries.

Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent in al-Sulaymaniyah reported that resident doctors at Shar Hospital have ceased work and demanded the disbursement of their overdue salaries, threatening to continue their strike if their demands are not met.

In a related context, a confidential source stated that "some employees of al-Sulaymaniyah court announced their strike early this morning."

According to sources from Halabja, municipal employees in Halabja have also gone on strike today and demonstrated in front of the municipal offices, demanding the payment of their delayed salaries.

Yesterday, al-Sulaymaniyah's teachers announced their official strike starting on September 13th, coinciding with the beginning of the new academic year, and called on government employees to join the strike.

These protests and strikes come on September 10, 2023, with government employees in the Kurdistan Region (KRI) yet to receive their salaries for the months of July and August of this year.