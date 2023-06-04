Earthquake hits southern Koysinjaq

Shafaq News / In the early hours of Sunday morning, seismic monitoring stations in Iraq detected an earthquake south of the Koysinjaq district in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to the observatories, a seismic event measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale was recorded in Kermanshah, Iran, also in the early hours of today, specifically at 7:51:11 local time. The tremors were felt by the local residents south of Koysinjaq, followed by an aftershock measuring 4.0 at 7:54:10 local time.