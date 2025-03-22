Earth Hour: Kurdistan goes dark on Saturday

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region will turn off lights for one hour on Saturday evening as part of the global Earth Hour campaign, the Region’s Environmental Protection and Improvement Board announced.

In a statement, the Board said cities will participate in the initiative, held this year under the theme “Together for the Biggest Hour for Earth,” by cutting non-essential lighting from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM local time, underscoring the urgency of addressing climate challenges, cutting emissions, and encouraging sustainable practices.

Earth Hour, organized by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), calls on individuals, institutions, and governments worldwide to reduce energy use for one hour each March as a symbolic gesture for the planet. The campaign, launched in 2007 in Sydney, now spans over 170 countries.