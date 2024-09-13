Duhok police rescue man attempting suicide with hand grenade

Shafaq News/ On Friday, a security source reported that a man who attempted suicide with a hand grenade in the vicinity of the "Over Pass" bridge in Duhok was successfully rescued.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that "the man, armed with a hand grenade and intending to detonate it on himself, was persuaded by police officers to abandon his plan. The officers handled the situation with high professionalism, convincing him to relinquish the grenade."

The police secured the area and evacuated passersby to ensure everyone's safety. The man was subsequently taken to a police station for further investigation.