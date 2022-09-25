Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Duhok kicks off its fifth cultural festival

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-09-25T10:17:27+0000
Duhok kicks off its fifth cultural festival

Shafaq News/ Duhok on Sunday kicked off the activities of the governorate's fifth Cultural Festival in the presence of Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, Governor Ali Tatar, and a group of Arab and Kurdish intellectuals, scholars, and writers from inside and outside Iraq.

The head of the Writers' Union in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Hasan al-Sleifani, said in the inauguration speech, "the festival will focus on the impact of al-Anfal campaigns on the Kurdish literature, studies on Kurdish novel, and the translation movement."

The event will feature poetry evenings from Kurdish poets from other parts of the Kurdistan region.

related

Turkish artillery causes power outage in Duhok

Date: 2021-09-22 11:30:58
Turkish artillery causes power outage in Duhok

Two children injured in a Turkish bombardment on Duhok

Date: 2021-01-22 14:02:26
Two children injured in a Turkish bombardment on Duhok

PKK wages a rocket attack on a Turkish military base in Duhok

Date: 2022-07-02 16:29:05
PKK wages a rocket attack on a Turkish military base in Duhok

Turkish bombardment ignites fire in local farms in Duhok

Date: 2020-08-19 10:48:17
Turkish bombardment ignites fire in local farms in Duhok

Turkey's airforce bombs PKK sites in Duhok

Date: 2022-01-18 11:10:11
Turkey's airforce bombs PKK sites in Duhok

Iraqi Civil Defense teams played a major role in extinguishing the Sharya fire, official statement

Date: 2021-06-04 17:03:49
Iraqi Civil Defense teams played a major role in extinguishing the Sharya fire, official statement

Sinjar citizens want to return to camps

Date: 2022-03-31 17:21:24
Sinjar citizens want to return to camps

Turkish artillery bombs a village in Batifa

Date: 2021-04-22 15:16:24
Turkish artillery bombs a village in Batifa