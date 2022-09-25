Duhok kicks off its fifth cultural festival

Shafaq News/ Duhok on Sunday kicked off the activities of the governorate's fifth Cultural Festival in the presence of Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, Governor Ali Tatar, and a group of Arab and Kurdish intellectuals, scholars, and writers from inside and outside Iraq.

The head of the Writers' Union in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Hasan al-Sleifani, said in the inauguration speech, "the festival will focus on the impact of al-Anfal campaigns on the Kurdish literature, studies on Kurdish novel, and the translation movement."

The event will feature poetry evenings from Kurdish poets from other parts of the Kurdistan region.