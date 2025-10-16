Duhok hosts Kurdish food festival

Shafaq News – Duhok

A festival showcasing traditional Kurdish cuisine and folk dishes opened Thursday in Duhok, coinciding with World Food Day, with participants from across the province.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Khalil Mahmoud, mayor of the Semel district west of Duhok, explained that the event features a wide range of Kurdish food products and handmade crafts that reflect the Region’s cultural identity and heritage.

“The goal of the festival is to introduce younger generations to Kurdish traditional cuisine and preserve the region’s rich culinary and folkloric heritage,” he stated.

Running for two days, the festival also provides a platform for participants to display and sell their goods directly to visitors. Mahmoud noted that the opportunity to generate income is especially valuable amid ongoing economic challenges and high unemployment rates.

Um Jra, one of the participants, shared her enthusiasm for taking part in the event. “Today I prepared four traditional Kurdish dishes that were once staples on our grandparents’ tables—Sour Kubba, Dolma, yogurt Kubba, and rice with chickpeas.”