Duhok health department suggests imposing a total lockdown

Shafaq News/ The spokesman for the General Directorate of Health in Duhok, Hamza Raziki, stated on Friday that the Kurdistan Region must reimpose a lockdown for a period ranging from two weeks to a whole month to limit the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement published on social media platforms today, Raziki said that if the regional government imposes a lockdown in the specified period, the virus would be controlled.

However, a spokesman for the Directorate of Health in Duhok warned that if a curfew was not imposed, the epidemiological index of COVID-19 would worsen in a "very bad" way.

Yesterday, the Minister of Health of the Kurdistan Region, Saman Al-Barzanji, warned of a "disaster" as citizens are not adhering to the preventive measures.