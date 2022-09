Shafaq News/ Duhok's Municipality said it will establish a reserve to shelter stray animals in Kurdistan's northmost governorate, media official Ismail Mustafa said on Thursday.

Mustafa told Shafaq News Agency that Duhok's local government has allocated 323 million dinars to implement the project.

"The project will be established on a sprawling four dunums land near mount Shekaft Hanark," he said.