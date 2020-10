Shafaq News / Duhok Governorate announced on Monday that changes will be made in administrative positions, including directors of the governorate's municipalities.

The deputy governor of Duhok, Majid Sayed Saleh, said in an interview with Shafaq News agency that the governor of Duhok, Ali Tatar, made changes that affected 14 municipal directors in the governorate.

Sayed Saleh added that the appointment of new directors comes within the framework of administrative changes in the governorate.