Shafaq News/ Duhok police were mobilized on Friday to rescue dozens of citizens trapped in snow in Mount Kārah, Sersink district, according to a statement of Duhok's police command.

The command's spokesman Hayman Suleiman told Shafaq News agency, "Dozens of Duhok residents were stuck after the roads were blocked by the heavy blizzard falling today."

Suleiman added, "the Civil defense and police vehicles participated in rescuing the citizens."