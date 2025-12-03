Duhok Film Festival returns with 100+ titles and climate spotlight

Shafaq News – Duhok

Duhok, in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, will host its 12th International Film Festival from December 9 to 16, presenting 110 films selected for competition.

Festival media officer Hassan Aref told Shafaq News that the chosen films—drawn from more than 800 submissions—include short films, feature-length works, and documentaries. He noted that this year’s edition will focus on drought and climate change, with dedicated screenings, artistic panels, and discussions addressing the topic and its effects.

According to Aref, eight venues across the city have been prepared to host the festival’s events, while Spain will serve as the guest of honor and take part with a selection of its cinematic works.

Filmmakers and cinema professionals from several countries, he added, are expected to attend alongside guests from all parts of Kurdistan, noting that the organizing committee is in contact with a well-known Arab actress to appear as a special guest.



