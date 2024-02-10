Duhok Asayish arrests 2 suspects for drug trafficking

Shafaq News / On Saturday, Duhok’s Asayish (the Kurdish security organization and the primary intelligence agency operating in the Kurdistan region in Iraq) announced the arrest of two individuals suspected of trafficking narcotics in one of the governorate's districts after seizing drugs and weapons in their possession, describing the operation as "significant."

Duhok’s Asayish stated that "its forces carried out a special operation in Smeil, resulting in the arrest of the suspects, who were found in possession of a variety of weapons, including pistols and hand grenades, in addition to narcotics."