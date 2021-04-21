Report

Drought threatens crops in some areas in Erbil

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-21T08:47:34+0000
Drought threatens crops in some areas in Erbil

Shafaq News / Hayman Sayed Murad, Director of Public Agriculture in Erbil, said on Wednesday that the agricultural map in the governorate is divided into three sections, two of which have been exposed to drought this year.

Sayed Murad said in a statement he made to reporters, that these two sections will not produce crops this year, adding that the impact of the drought on border areas of Makhmour district has become clear.

He added that in some areas like Ankawa, Binaswala, and Koysinjaq, the crops this year are 50% guaranteed.

