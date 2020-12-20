Displaced return to Sinjar still unstable

Shafaq News / despite Erbil-Baghdad agreement, the number of displaced people of Duhok camps who returned to Sinjar areas has decreased.

The director of the Northern of the district told Shafaq News Agency that “about 20 displaced families are returning to their areas in Sinjar daily after signing the agreement, while more than 100 families returned to the areas before the agreement.

He added, “for now, the situation in Sinjar is stable, and the humanitarian organizations are still working there.”

On the other hand, an official of Sinjar concluded that the rate of return increased because the displaced are waiting to implementing all the terms of the agreement and to PKK forces exit.

Earlier, The mayor of Sinjar district, Mahma Khalil, said on Wednesday that Sinjar agreement will not be implemented unless the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) is removed from all Sinjar borders and its suburbs.

Khalil told Shafaq News Agency, “PKK did not withdraw from the district, it is still delaying the implementation of the agreement.”

Last October, The Iraqi government announced that Baghdad had reached a “historic deal” with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) over the governance and security of Sinjar.

The deal paves the way for the reconstruction of the city and the full return of its people in coordination with the Kurdistan Regional Government.

Sinjar falls within an area disputed between the central government in Baghdad and the KRG, based in Erbil, according to Article 140 of the Iraqi constitution.