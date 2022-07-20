Dindar Zebari: +1,300 families left Sinjar due to PKK activity

Shafaq News/ More than 1,300 families have been displaced into the Kurdistan region from Sinjar due to the ongoing confrontations with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the disputed sub-district, the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) advisor for International advocacy, Dindar Zebari, said on Wednesday.

In a press conference he held earlier today, Zebari said that the KRG is the only party in Iraq that actively worked to free the Yazidis captured by ISIS militants when the terrorist organization overran Sinjar.

"So far, 3,552 Yazidi survivors have been freed thanks to the KRG," he added.

"The region handed more than 900 detainees from the terrorist organization to the federal government over the past few months," Zebari said, "we have established a good cooperation with the federal government."

"The conflict in the vicinity of Sinjar, particularly the Sunouni sub-district, resulted in deaths and injuries. It also forced 1,347 families to move to the Kurdistan region."

Zebari said that the PKK and YBS (Sinjar Resistance Units) have not left Sinjar despite the clashes with the Iraqi army as al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) continues to support them financially.

KRG's advisor for international advocacy called for replacing the illegal forces from Sinjar with regular Iraqi forces like the federal police, the army, and the Peshmerga.