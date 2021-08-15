Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Demonstrators in al-Sulaymaniyah block roads to protest potable water shortage

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-08-15T12:51:57+0000
Demonstrators in al-Sulaymaniyah block roads to protest potable water shortage

Shafaq News/ Dozens of angry demonstrators took the streets of Tangro, 30 kilometers to the east of al-Sulaymaniyah, to protest a five-year-long potable water outage.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the demonstrators blocked the road with burning tires and halted the traffic movement.

"We demonstrated today because of the water shortage that we have been suffering from in the neighborhood for five years. Yet, the problem has not been addressed by the officials," a demonstrator told Shafaq News Agency correspondent, "we pay hefty prices for private tankers. We do not have the financial capacity to pay that much. Most of us work in the dumpsters."

Another demonstrator said, "one tanker of potable water costs 20,000 dinars. Seven hundred families live in the neighborhood. We all work in the dumpsters, and we suffer from diseases. The government says we are squatters. We do not have another place to go."

In Karbala, unpaid lecturers blocked a main street in the city to demand enrolling them on the state's payroll as contractors.

The demonstrators warned of escalation if the government continue to disregard their demands.

related

Al-Sulaymaniyah employees' on strike protesting tardy stipends

Date: 2021-02-14 10:47:33
Al-Sulaymaniyah employees' on strike protesting tardy stipends

Iraq to receive 15 thousand doses of Sinopharm vaccine

Date: 2021-04-29 15:14:04
Iraq to receive 15 thousand doses of Sinopharm vaccine

Al-Sulaymaniyah warns of floods sweeping parts of the governorate

Date: 2020-11-17 11:12:29
Al-Sulaymaniyah warns of floods sweeping parts of the governorate

Al-Sulaymaniyah contractors: KRG owes us three trillion dinars 

Date: 2021-05-27 09:38:04
Al-Sulaymaniyah contractors: KRG owes us three trillion dinars 

A curfew in Al-Sulaymaniyah and Halabja

Date: 2020-12-08 19:20:14
A curfew in Al-Sulaymaniyah and Halabja

Al-Sulaymaniyah demand official support for the arresting campaign against homosexuals

Date: 2021-04-04 18:26:03
Al-Sulaymaniyah demand official support for the arresting campaign against homosexuals

Officials accused of selling plots of lands in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2020-09-18 18:47:15
Officials accused of selling plots of lands in Al-Sulaymaniyah

A protester was killed in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2020-12-09 16:24:30
A protester was killed in Al-Sulaymaniyah