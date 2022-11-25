Death toll rises to six after gas cylinder explosion in Iraq's Duhok, official

2022-11-25T09:01:53.000000Z

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Duhok Police announced that a student died of his injuries due to the gas explosion.

Nechirvan Abdel Aziz died in a hospital in Turkey where he was treated. The Police said.

The death toll reached six, and dozens were wounded when a gas explosion leaked from a cylinder above a student dormitory in Duhok, Iraqi Kurdistan, Earlier this week.

Last week, another explosion occurred at a house in Al-Sulaymaniyah due to a gas leak, leaving 15 people dead and 12 injured.

The President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, said, "the recurrence of gas explosion incidents is a serious and dangerous matter; therefore, the concerned authorities should monitor the gas system and take safety measures to prevent any more incidents."

Related News

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English كوردى عربي Turkish فارسي
English كوردى عربي
Radio