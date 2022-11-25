Death toll rises to six after gas cylinder explosion in Iraq's Duhok, official

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Duhok Police announced that a student died of his injuries due to the gas explosion.

Nechirvan Abdel Aziz died in a hospital in Turkey where he was treated. The Police said.

The death toll reached six, and dozens were wounded when a gas explosion leaked from a cylinder above a student dormitory in Duhok, Iraqi Kurdistan, Earlier this week.

Last week, another explosion occurred at a house in Al-Sulaymaniyah due to a gas leak, leaving 15 people dead and 12 injured.

The President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, said, "the recurrence of gas explosion incidents is a serious and dangerous matter; therefore, the concerned authorities should monitor the gas system and take safety measures to prevent any more incidents."