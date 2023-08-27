Customs official arrested in KRI

Shafaq News / A confidential source revealed on Sunday that an arrest warrant has been issued against Hayman Nouri, the Director of Garmian Customs, on charges related to "wildlife poaching".

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that "Nouri, surrendered himself to the Kelar Police after an arrest warrant was issued against him, based on allegations of wildlife poaching under Article 42 of the Iraqi Penal Code."

It is noteworthy that a video clip depicting Hayman Nouri engaging in the hunting of a deer has circulated across social media platforms.

The Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) has imposed a ban on wildlife hunting to protect its diverse and valuable natural biodiversity.

This ban aims to conserve various species of animals and birds that are native to the region, ensuring their survival and maintaining the ecological balance.

The hunting prohibition is enforced through legal measures and regulations, with severe penalties for those who violate the ban.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has taken this step to combat illegal wildlife trade and preserve the Region's unique ecosystem for present and future generations.

The ban reflects a commitment to environmental sustainability and the recognition of the vital role that wildlife plays in maintaining a healthy and thriving ecosystem.