Croatian police tortures Kurds seeking refuge to Germany, summit foundation report says

Shafaq News / An organization concerned with refugees reported on Monday that Croatian police officers tortured ten Kurdish immigrants who are attempting to seek refuge in Germany.

"An immigrants residing in the Bosnian capital mentioned that they are maintaining shelter and food on their expenses in the hotels of that country," indicating, "the health of most of them is critical due to the harsh winter weather," said a statement by the summit foundation for refugee and displaced affairs

The statement added that the organization was unable to acknowledge the destination the Croatian police took the immigrants to after their arrest in Croatia. The Croatian police after torturing them, ditches them late in the night to walk unguided for 8 hours each time they try to escape, according to the organization's statement.

A Kurdish immigrant from the group said that their group is composed of ten people, including a woman and a child; all of them are between 16 and 45 years old, and some of them suffer from chronic diseases.

The Kurdish immigrant explained that the Croatian police forces the immigrants to sign and takes their fingerprints to allegedly establish police documents only. However, these signatures are used to register the immigrants in the camps so that when the authorities expatriate the immigrants to Bosnia, they request more money from the European Union.

The immigrants demanded revealing those dead to the concerned authorities to expose the inhuman behavior of the Croatian police.