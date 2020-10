Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Friday, 932 new cases, 28 fatalities, and more than 450 recoveries of Covid-19.

And 6214 tests were performed today.

The cases were distributed as follows:

Infected cases Recoveries Fatalities Erbil 275 116 5 Al-Sulaymaniyah 207 18 7 Duhok 398 257 3 Garmyan 32 37 0 Halabja 20 25 1 Raparin 0 0 2 Total 932 453 18

Infected cases 60183 Total recoveries 36728 Total fatalities 21349 Inpatients 2106