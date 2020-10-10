Iraq News

Covid-19: more than 750 cases in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-10-10T13:58:31+0000
Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Saturday, 769 new cases, 19  fatalities, and more than 416 recoveries of Covid-19.

And 5402 tests were performed today.

The cases were distributed as follows:

 

 

Infected cases

Recoveries

Fatalities

Erbil

217

134

3

Al-Sulaymaniyah

215

22

8

Duhok

286

231

7

Garmyan

25

22

0

Halabja

26

7

1

Total

769

416

19

 

Infected cases

55156

Total recoveries

34544

Total fatalities

1968

Inpatients

18644

 

 

