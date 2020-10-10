Covid-19: more than 750 cases in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Saturday, 769 new cases, 19 fatalities, and more than 416 recoveries of Covid-19.
And 5402 tests were performed today.
The cases were distributed as follows:
|
|
Infected cases
|
Recoveries
|
Fatalities
|
Erbil
|
217
|
134
|
3
|
Al-Sulaymaniyah
|
215
|
22
|
8
|
Duhok
|
286
|
231
|
7
|
Garmyan
|
25
|
22
|
0
|
Halabja
|
26
|
7
|
1
|
Total
|
769
|
416
|
19
|
Infected cases
|
55156
|
Total recoveries
|
34544
|
Total fatalities
|
1968
|
Inpatients
|
18644