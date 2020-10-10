Covid-19: more than 750 cases in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Saturday, 769 new cases, 19 fatalities, and more than 416 recoveries of Covid-19.

And 5402 tests were performed today.

The cases were distributed as follows:

Infected cases Recoveries Fatalities Erbil 217 134 3 Al-Sulaymaniyah 215 22 8 Duhok 286 231 7 Garmyan 25 22 0 Halabja 26 7 1 Total 769 416 19