Covid-19: more than 650 cases in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan registered, on Saturday 689 new cases to take its total to 76025, the health ministry said.

It reported 24 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 2455.

It also reported 201 recoveries to take its total to 42809.

Duhok leads Kurdistan in the daily average number of new infections (301). And Erbil leads it in the daily number of recoveries (117) and while Al-Sulaymaniyah records the highest number of fatalities (8).

The least number of infections were recorded also in Raparin (16 cases)



