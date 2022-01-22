Report
Covid-19: About 1500 new cases in Kurdistan today
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2022-01-22T19:08:30+0000
Shafaq News/ Kurdistan recorded, on Saturday 580 new Covid-19 cases to bring its total to 396428, the health ministry said.
It reported four deaths; its death toll reached 7184 cases.
It also reported 245 recoveries to take its total to 375312.
