Countdown to Kurdistan Region elections: IHEC urges campaigns free of violence and hatred

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced the completion of most timelines for the sixth session of the Kurdistan Region Parliament elections.

The IHEC stated, “As the countdown begins to the polling day scheduled for 20/10/2024, we call upon the political parties, alliances, and candidates participating in the electoral process to support our work and contribute to the success of the elections by adhering to the electoral code of conduct and the regulations of the electoral campaign system as stipulated in Electoral Campaign Law No. (2) of 2023.”

The Commission expressed its hope that the electoral campaigns “would not include ideas that incite violence and hatred or insult other candidates and competing parties,” emphasizing the importance of following legal channels for filing complaints and appeals, and avoiding negative actions and reactions among competitors.

Furthermore, the IHEC stated that it would review the submitted complaints and appeals under its established regulations and mechanisms, ensuring “complete neutrality and independence.”

On this occasion, it urged all partners in the electoral process—including voters, alliances, political parties, candidates, observers, journalists, and others concerned with electoral affairs—to contribute to the IHEC's efforts aimed at organizing and conducting free, fair, and transparent elections that earn everyone’s trust.

It also reaffirmed its commitment to “working professionally and impartially,” ensuring that it remains neutral toward all parties, with its primary goal being “to achieve electoral justice and protect the voters' voices.”

“We hope that the outcomes of these elections will be an additional step toward a secure and prosperous future for the people of the Kurdistan Region.”

Notably, the October vote is expected to elect 100 new lawmakers representing the governorates of Iraqi Kurdistan: Erbil (34 seats, including one for Christians and one for Turkmen), Halabja (three seats), Al-Sulaymaniyah (38 seats, including one for Christians and one for Turkmen), and Duhok (25 seats, including one for Christians).

According to the Electoral Commission, a total of 1,190 candidates are running in the upcoming elections. These candidates are distributed across two coalitions, 13 parties, and include 85 independents, alongside 39 candidates representing minority groups, forming a total of 139 electoral lists.

The overall number of eligible voters amounts to 2,899,878. Of this total, 2,683,618 are registered for general voting, while 215,960 are listed for special voting.