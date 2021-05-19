Contract lecturers organize a demonstration in al-Sulaymaniyah demanding regularisation

Shafaq News/ Dozens of lectures in al-Sulaymaniyah staged a demonstration near the headquarters of the Education Directorate in the governorate to demand regularisation.

The demonstrators' speaker, Karzan Mahmoud, said, "We stand today before al-Sulaymaniyah's Education Directorate to demand transferring our contracts to the permanent payroll like the others."

"We want permanent contracts, and we want our rights as we are 25% of the teaching body of the governorate."

"Some lecturers have been on contracts for five or ten years," he added, "we will give the officials in the Directorate another chance to find a solution, or we will continue to refrain from going to schools."

It is noteworthy that contract lecturers in Al-Sulaymaniyah amount to more than five thousand teachers affiliated with the Education Directorate in the governorate.