Consecutive attacks on the Kurdish National Council headquarters

Shafaq News / For a fourth consecutive day, attacks target the headquarters of the Kurdish National Council in Syria and the parties affiliated in cities and towns in northeastern Syria.

On Wednesday, unidentified persons set fire on the headquarters of the Kurdish Democratic Union Party in Syria in the city of Qamishli.

This is the fourth day in a row when Autonomous Administration areas in northern and eastern Syria are attacked by unknowns.

Recently, six other headquarters of the Kurdish National Council and its parties were targeted.

Saadoun Saadoun, a member of the political committee in the Democratic Unity Party, told Shafaq News Agency “yesterday, masked gunmen attacked our party’s headquarters in Qamishlo where they shattered windows and damaged furniture and throwing Molotov cocktails inside the headquarters."

Saadoun held the Autonomous Administration authorities responsible for the attacks on their headquarters in the region.

"These actions aim to undermine Kurdish-Kurdish dialogue," he added.

Earlier, The Kurdish National Council in Syria condemned the attacks targeting its headquarters in the Kurdish-led administration in Syria's northeast.

The council said in a statement, "This escalation by armed groups threatens the relations among the Kurdish parties and the ongoing negotiations between the council and the Kurdish national unity parties."

The Council held the security services of the Democratic Union Party (PYD) responsible and called on the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to intervene to stop these acts.

Since November 2019, delegations from both sides have held a series of consultations under the auspices of the US government at the United States’ and Syrian Democratic Forces’ (SDF) joint headquarters in the city of Hasakah Initiated by the Syrian Democratic Force’s (SDF) General Commander Mazloum Abdi, under pressure of Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring and the US’s partial withdrawal from border areas in northern Syria, the negotiations marked the end of the diplomatic standstill between the deeply divided Kurdish parties

For its part, The Commander-in-Chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Mazloum Abdi, condemned the attacks stressing that “no one has the right to attack the offices of the Kurdish Council or any other political party in Rojava (the Kurdish region in Syria).”

The SDF commander said in a tweet that the Internal Security Forces (Asayish) will deal with the attack according to the laws.