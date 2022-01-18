Coalition Deputy Commander to PM Barzani: ISIS remains a threat to Iraq and Syria

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, on Tuesday met with the Deputy Commanding General of the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, Brigadier-General Carl Harris, in the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil.

The meeting touched upon the latest updates on the situation in Iraq and the security threats facing it.

Harris shed light on the threat that ISIS continues to pose on Iraq and Syria, reiterating his country's commitment to supporting the Peshmerga forces in the battle against the terrorist organization.

The Prime Minister stressed on boosting the coordination between the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga forces, particularly in the Kurdish territories outside the Region's jurisdiction, to eradicate ISIS threats and seal the security gaps in those areas.

The meeting discussed the reform efforts aiming to unify the Peshmerga forces under the umbrella of the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs.