Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Coalition Deputy Commander to PM Barzani: ISIS remains a threat to Iraq and Syria

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-01-18T10:37:37+0000
Coalition Deputy Commander to PM Barzani: ISIS remains a threat to Iraq and Syria

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, on Tuesday met with the Deputy Commanding General of the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, Brigadier-General Carl Harris, in the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil.

The meeting touched upon the latest updates on the situation in Iraq and the security threats facing it.

Harris shed light on the threat that ISIS continues to pose on Iraq and Syria, reiterating his country's commitment to supporting the Peshmerga forces in the battle against the terrorist organization.

The Prime Minister stressed on boosting the coordination between the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga forces, particularly in the Kurdish territories outside the Region's jurisdiction, to eradicate ISIS threats and seal the security gaps in those areas.

The meeting discussed the reform efforts aiming to unify the Peshmerga forces under the umbrella of the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs.

related

ISIS executes Kurdish police officer one year and a half after his abduction from Diyala

Date: 2021-05-29 16:06:12
ISIS executes Kurdish police officer one year and a half after his abduction from Diyala

Peshmerga carries out a security operation against ISIS near Tuz Khurmato

Date: 2020-02-10 14:37:28
Peshmerga carries out a security operation against ISIS near Tuz Khurmato

KDP condemns the coward terrorist attack against the Iraqi forces

Date: 2020-05-03 10:08:34
KDP condemns the coward terrorist attack against the Iraqi forces

ISIS kills two Kurdish men in Garmyan

Date: 2021-09-24 08:54:18
ISIS kills two Kurdish men in Garmyan

KRG: The Turkish bombing has killed 28 citizens and displaced 966,000 others in 2020

Date: 2020-11-10 11:52:41
KRG: The Turkish bombing has killed 28 citizens and displaced 966,000 others in 2020

Asayish forces dismantle an ISIS sleeper cell in al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2021-12-09 17:30:55
Asayish forces dismantle an ISIS sleeper cell in al-Sulaymaniyah

Peshmerga forces repel a "violent" attack of ISIS in a disputed area

Date: 2019-09-05 10:31:05
Peshmerga forces repel a "violent" attack of ISIS in a disputed area

SDF launches a security operation against ISIS in Deir ISIS

Date: 2021-02-05 16:22:39
SDF launches a security operation against ISIS in Deir ISIS