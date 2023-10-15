Clashes between Turkish army and PKK in northern Duhok

Shafaq News / A military source in Duhok governorate reported on Sunday that armed clashes have erupted between the Turkish army and Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK) fighters in the northern part of the governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that "the clashes broke out in the areas of Sur Skiri, Dery, and Kwani, in the Amadiya district, north of Duhok. They are still ongoing, and it has not been confirmed whether there are any material or human losses."

These areas have witnessed an escalation of armed conflict between the Turkish military forces and the PKK fighters, as both sides compete for control of strategic areas within the Metin Mountain range.