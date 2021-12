Shafaq News/ A police source reported that a person was killed and others were injured in skirmishes between two forces of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan in the center of al-Sulaymaniyah.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that a force from the "commando squad" opened fire on the "Golden Division" at 11:40 pm yesterday.

The source added that the accident resulted in one death and three injuries among the two parties.