Cancer patients in al-Sulaymaniyah call on Kurdistan MoH to provide their medicines

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-06T10:39:30+0000
Cancer patients in al-Sulaymaniyah call on Kurdistan MoH to provide their medicines

Shafaq News/ Hiwa Cancer Hospital's patients in al-Sulaymaniyah demanded today the Ministry of Health in the Kurdistan Region to provide medicines for cancer diseases, which are needed by more than 150 patients with the disease.

Amani Mahmoud, one of the patients, told Shafaq News Agency that more than 150 patients suffering from cancer pain need a 3,200 dollars-worth chemotherapy injection they cannot provide.

"The hospital does not have the required drugs for treatment. This injection costs 3,200 dollars, and we need the Ministry of Health's support to provide it", she added.

