COVID-19: one death, 94 new cases, and 937 recoveries in Kurdistan today
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2021-01-25T14:11:36+0000
Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan region registered 94 new COVID-19 cases along with 937 recoveries and one death over the past 24 hours.
A statement of the Ministry said that it conducted 4,611 PCR swabs, of which only 94 came positive.
A total of 937 recoveries was recorded in the region today. Duhok had the biggest share with 361, followed by Erbil and al-Sulaymaniyah with 333 and 172, respectively. Raperin (38) and Garmyan (33) were also on the list.
The Ministry said that the only mortality from COVID-19 in the region was a patient from Duhok Governorate.
Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in the region, 105702 citizens have contracted the virus, of whom 94427 have fully recovered, and 3457 passed away.