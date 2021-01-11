Report

COVID-19 hampered taxes collection in al-Sulaymaniyah, a local official says

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-01-11T16:10:53+0000
COVID-19 hampered taxes collection in al-Sulaymaniyah, a local official says

Shafaq News / A government official in al-Sulaymaniyah revealed on Monday the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the process of collecting taxes in the governorate.

The director of al-Sulaymaniyah Real Estate Tax Department, Vian Muhammad, told Shafaq News agency, "compared to Erbil, the tax collection process in al-Sulaymaniyah is the weakest, considering the size of the population, investments, companies, and buildings."

"Most of the property owners do not pay the taxes except when they have to make a sale or transfer," noting, "the pandemic has affected all businesses, including tax collection due to the poor labor and commercial movement."

