COVID-19: four fatalities and 279 new cases in NES today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-06T10:54:30+0000

Shafaq News / The Health Authority of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria registered four fatalities, 279 new cases and six recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows: 34 al-Hasakah, 87 al-Qamishli, 27 Derik, 13 al-Dirbasiyah, 4 Kobani, 17 Raqqa, 2 Manbij, 37 al-Tbqa, 57 Deir Ezzor, 1 Kerki Lki. The total number of cases has reached 11092, including 1340 recoveries and 400 fatalities.

related

Covid-19: More than 1100 cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-11-05 13:01:55

Covid-19: 508 new cases and 17 Fatalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-08-10 14:06:33

COVID-19: 24 fatalities 591 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-09-10 14:01:42

COVID-19: 157 new cases and one mortality in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-02-22 13:35:16

Covid-19: more than 300 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-12-02 16:25:48

The Covid-19 specialized hospital in out of patients

Date: 2020-07-25 14:39:46

COVID-19: 14 fatalities and 463 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-08-26 12:04:17

Covid-19: About 500 cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-11-23 14:32:20