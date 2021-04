Shafaq News / The Health Authority of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria registered five fatalities, 220 new cases and 14 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows: 47 al-Hasakah, 71 al-Qamishli, 50 Derik, 7 al-Dirbasiyah, 26 Raqqa, 15 Deir Ezzor, 3 al-Hol.

The total number of cases has reached 134223, including 1421 recoveries and 447 fatalities.